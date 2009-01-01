Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 550sx and 440 impeller #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,036 WTB 550sx and 440 impeller Looking for a couple impellers, need one for a 550sx and a 440. Interested in 13/16 or 15.5 for both. Will also consider a 15 for the 440. Must be in really nice shape and prefer Skat or Solas.



Thanks!

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

Parts for sale -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -92 750SS-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,036 Re: WTB 550sx and 440 impeller 550sx impeller found

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

Parts for sale -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -92 750SS-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules