 WTB 550sx and 440 impeller
  Today, 10:21 AM
    WTB 550sx and 440 impeller

    Looking for a couple impellers, need one for a 550sx and a 440. Interested in 13/16 or 15.5 for both. Will also consider a 15 for the 440. Must be in really nice shape and prefer Skat or Solas.

    Thanks!
  Today, 12:14 PM
    Re: WTB 550sx and 440 impeller

    550sx impeller found
