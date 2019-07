Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Good place to get work done? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location fullerton Age 26 Posts 15 Good place to get work done? I live in the walnut/diamond bar area and have 2 stand ups. One is an 89 650sx and the other is an 85 550. Both havenít ran in years but I got the 650 running but the 550 has some compression issues beyond my fixing abilities. My question is, does anyone know of a good place to take it to get all dialed in around the area? Anywhere in the OC works for me too #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 12,114 Re: Good place to get work done? Nothing on a 2 stroke ski is beyond anyone's fixing abilities. Do some reading and some research and you could do everything yourself besides any machining that might need to be addressed. You'll learn a lot and won't be spending $110 an hour for a 'pwc technician' to fix it for you. #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,443 Re: Good place to get work done? back in the day ...Aaron Davis Racing (ADR) out of Santa Ana worked some tricks on my ski... he took over Pro Jet Sports (PJS) (no, not that PJS) out of Corona.... but that was 20 years ago. call and ask around. Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 10:07 AM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location fullerton Age 26 Posts 15 Re: Good place to get work done? The 550 won’t turn over unless I remove the spark plugs. Not sure where to go from there... #5 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 520 Re: Good place to get work done? When you say it will not turn over, does that mean when you press the start button, the starter activates, but the engine cannot unless you take the spark plugs out?



One possible reason for this is weak battery or corroded electrical connections. Do you have a volt meter and a few tools? 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them)

