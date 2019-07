Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: wtb Keihin carb 38 mm for a Kawasaki 650 sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2007 Location Salt Lake City, Utah Age 42 Posts 51 wtb Keihin carb 38 mm for a Kawasaki 650 sx I have a 1990. Converting from a 28 mm to a 38 mm. I think i have the right manifold already. I want it to be ready to bolt on the 650 sx. With the property jets. Preferably ready to bolt on with a primer rather than a choke



Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules