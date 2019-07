Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 650 Bottom End & Head #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Posts 189 1989 650 Bottom End & Head I tore my 650 apart a few years ago. The bottom half was great. Little to no play in connecting rods. New crank seals installed, and case halves sealed with three bond. Ready for your top end. Engine was a black with black head.



Head has been bead blasted and is in great condition with no pitting. Will include reeds and intake gaskets.



Will post photos tomorrow. Or PM me a phone #.

$80 shipped for lower and $30 for the head. Offers also welcome.

1989 SX - Coffman / SXR cutback / 750 BP

1991 SX - Solas

