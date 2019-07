Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Plug reading #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 27 Plug reading How does these plugs look? after a 20 min.run, from a 720 eng with single carb 1997 GTS20190730_125711(1).jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,643 Re: Plug reading Dont get much better than that. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

