Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha Exhaust 650/701 question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Long Island Posts 16 Yamaha Exhaust 650/701 question I had to replace the yamaha muffler because the old one rusted out. After replacing it and testing I found light water and light exhuast fumes inside the rubber boot when ski is running . I circled it in Picture I secured the boot and ski runs fine compression is fine can someone please explain. I don't want to blow up out there

I wouldn't concern myself with that but there is a silicone rubber inner boot that can leak and cause that issue

