Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetski International ECU issue (Code 25) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Florida Posts 53 Jetski International ECU issue (Code 25) Just a heads up guys I had a customer send me an ECU which was purchased 8/11/2017 for $813.27. In less than 2 years the ecu failed for Code 25 and showed up at my door step.



So EVERYBODY again this is a BRAND SPANKING NEW ECU from Jet Ski International and has already failed for CODE 25.



I honestly feel sorry for this customer having to spend $813.27 for a new ecu and then another $500.00 with me to fix it for life.



See Image below

http://www.gen-tune.com/jetski-Int.jpg



Macboost and Jetski International has constantly downplayed my development efforts into saving many Auqatrax owners $1000 of dollars. They both said it can never be done and not to waste my time when I was in development stages, now look at how far I've gotten. Shops like you should be happy that someone in the community has solved something nobody has done but clearly since your loosing business its okay to bash my work, instead of working with me to solve these various issues.



Just wanted to throw this out there but its funny that Macboost sells a voltage clamp module that cost less than $10.00 to make for $449.00. The voltage clamp isn't even technology he created or developed its some off the shelf hardware created in the 90s.



See my accomplishments below for the F12 and R12 Turbo and Non Turbo

- Fixed over 850+ two plug ecus with 100% success for Code 25

- Found the Revlimiter

- Found PWM Solenoid control (I am planning developing a tune to make the ski's faster with just a reflash)

- Solved the 3 plug ecu for the 2002/2003 skis for Code 25(currently under testing)



F15X Turbo

- I have a working reflash designed to pick up much more power on the Turbo F15X models. Revlimiter is set to 8200-8400 RPMS low and high side.



Thanks again for all those who have supported my development efforts both privately and on eBay

