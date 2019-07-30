Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: throttle cable splice fitting correct name??? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2006 Location Port Saint lucie Fl Age 48 Posts 437 throttle cable splice fitting correct name??? I need to find out proper name and who sells them for these throttle cable splice fittings (see picture)





no one has been able to answer my other question if I could just eliminate the sensor assembly part number 278001266 (N79-83) and while I like to just toss teh sensor just not going to take the chance and going to make a longer cable with sensor just to be safe. I need to find a cable (cover) splice





