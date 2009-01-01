Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WCWCC 2nd ANNUAL LAKE POWELL DESTINATION RIDE EVENT STOP#5 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Lewis in Santa Monica, CA Age 60 Posts 192 Blog Entries 1 WCWCC 2nd ANNUAL LAKE POWELL DESTINATION RIDE EVENT STOP#5 WCWCC is hosting it's 2nd Annual Lake Powell Destination Ride Event Stop#5 of our west coast rec ride tour. We will meet at Wahweap Marina located just south of the Arizona state border which is the largest marina and home of Lake Powell Resorts. Wahweap Marina can be found at the most southwestern point on Lake Powell.



You must be a club member to attend and ride with us. Free admission for everyone. Members have the option to camp on the beach or pay extra to stay on the house boats. If your ready to change your life, this event will take place September 18-24. Feel free to come on any of those days. You will need certain equipment to explore Lake Powell. This will be a guided trip by one of our avid club members who have been exploring Lake Powell for over 25 years. We will have food accommodations for an additional fee You won't regret this amazing experience. Definitely one for the bucket list.



If you have read this much, you must be ready for an adventure. Click the link below and join our PWC community.



Join West Coast Watercraft Club today: https://www.wcwcc.com/join-2/



NOTE: FUEL AVAILABLE ON HOUSEBOAT IF NEEDED BRING FUEL JUG AND CASH. PLEASE CONTACT ME ABOUT ANY QUESTIONS BEFORE ASSUMING: lewis@wcwcc.com ADVENTURE AWAITS YOU!



https://youtu.be/bV9RXlwY-kU



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/WestCoast.Jetski.PWC.CLUB/

https://twitter.com/pwc_westcoast

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiz56OiTrj3HEsb86SVcaPg?view_as=subscriber

https://www.instagram.com/stories/wcwcc_pwc/



Meet Up:

http://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Watercraft-Club-in-Southern-California/



http://wcwcc.com/join/



Website:

www.wcwcc.com



2018 Seadoo 300 RXP-X and RXT-XSocial Media:Meet Up:Website: Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules