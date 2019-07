Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: BP 750 motor #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location vancouver, wa Age 36 Posts 418 BP 750 motor hey guys,



Big pin 750 motor for sale

needs a new top end

cylinders need to be bored. it is completely stock bore right now

bottom end is mint

new crank seals

crank case drain block off plate installed.



$350 shipped



will post pics of the cylinders when i get off work tonight. was going to rebuild it, but i just dont have the time to with work and a new baby.



20190728_191612.jpg20190728_191622.jpg 1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules