I just picked up this ski that is somewhat of a garage sale collection of parts. This is the setup



2007 SXR800

94 750sx small pin motor

Factory Pipe Wet exhaust

SXR800 twin carbs

SXR800 intake



it runs but low end is rich mid range cruise it surges a bit and high is good. also has good response from idle



it will need to be rejet i'm sure



anyone have a setup like this?



C05168D6-2734-455C-AEFD-FBFCB82B0EE5.jpeg Last edited by roadkill748; Today at 03:22 PM . 2007 Kawasaki SXR800

1989 Kawasaki 650SX

