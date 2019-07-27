 2013 Superjet - PA
  1. Today, 03:08 PM #1
    CRDNLPLT
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Lancaster, PA
    Posts
    83

    2013 Superjet - PA

    2013 Yamaha Superjet. In excellent condition, adult owned (Im over 40) and never abused. Winterized every year and garage kept. Only non-ethanol fuel and Klotz oil and never in saltwater.

    Factory B Pipe  Limited Chamber screws are free
    Primer
    Blowsion 4 degree bars and finger throttle
    Pole spring
    Cooling water strainer
    Bilge pump with handlepole switch
    Solas Concord prop (Only a few months old and was modified prior to installation  cant remember the pitch but it is etched in the prop)
    Hydroturf mat

    Located in Lancaster Pennsylvania. $6,800.
    20190727_162101.jpg20190727_160315.jpg20190727_162110.jpg20190727_160331.jpg
    2001 RN
  2. Today, 03:24 PM #2
    JSNate
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JSNate's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    55
    Posts
    4,141

    Re: 2013 Superjet - PA

    Nice ski with a great pipe!
