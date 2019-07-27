|
|
-
2013 Superjet - PA
2013 Yamaha Superjet. In excellent condition, adult owned (Im over 40) and never abused. Winterized every year and garage kept. Only non-ethanol fuel and Klotz oil and never in saltwater.
Factory B Pipe Limited Chamber screws are free
Primer
Blowsion 4 degree bars and finger throttle
Pole spring
Cooling water strainer
Bilge pump with handlepole switch
Solas Concord prop (Only a few months old and was modified prior to installation cant remember the pitch but it is etched in the prop)
Hydroturf mat
Located in Lancaster Pennsylvania. $6,800.
20190727_162101.jpg20190727_160315.jpg20190727_162110.jpg20190727_160331.jpg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2013 Superjet - PA
Nice ski with a great pipe!
