Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2013 Superjet - PA #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2006 Location Lancaster, PA Posts 83 2013 Superjet - PA 2013 Yamaha Superjet. In excellent condition, adult owned (Im over 40) and never abused. Winterized every year and garage kept. Only non-ethanol fuel and Klotz oil and never in saltwater.



Factory B Pipe  Limited Chamber screws are free

Primer

Blowsion 4 degree bars and finger throttle

Pole spring

Cooling water strainer

Bilge pump with handlepole switch

Solas Concord prop (Only a few months old and was modified prior to installation  cant remember the pitch but it is etched in the prop)

Hydroturf mat



Located in Lancaster Pennsylvania. $6,800.

20190727_162101.jpg20190727_160315.jpg20190727_162110.jpg20190727_160331.jpg

Nice ski with a great pipe!

