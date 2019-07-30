|
throttle cable sensor needed or can get rid of?
engine electronics out of 98 gsx limited and hull is HX do I need the throttle cable sensor or can get rid of it and use a plain HX throttle cable?
GSX throttle cable with sensor is way to short to fit the HX , if I need the sensor I will go through the trouble to make a custom throttle cable to keep sensor but if I don't need it I just as soon do away with any electronic stuff like this sensor and by a new HX cable. Does anyone know for sure if that sensor is required?? Bill maybe you can advise
Re: throttle cable sensor needed or can get rid of?
It will run like crap is you just do away with it. There might be someone out there that knows how to use buds to set up a timing curve for a non tps throttle cable. I ind of doubt it though
Re: throttle cable sensor needed or can get rid of?
ok thanks . I will just look for some type of cable cover splice to make longer cable and keep the sensor then
