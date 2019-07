Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveraider safety spout/rooster tail #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Connecticut Age 31 Posts 19 Waveraider safety spout/rooster tail So the previous owner of my waveraider removed the line for for water safety spout out the back and I was wondering what size tubing I need to buy to reinstall it... I feel weird on a Yamaha not having it, it's like the Mustang I saw yesterday with round gtr style taillights instead of the 3 vertical bars; it just isn't right. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

