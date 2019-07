Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How to install oil pressure gauge on aquatrax #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location FL Posts 32 How to install oil pressure gauge on aquatrax I want to install an oil pressure gauge on my 2004 f12x can someone recommend a location 2 screw in 2. Or where to buy an adapter to install between the sensors. Thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location FL Posts 32 Re: How to install oil pressure gauge on aquatrax Never mind I will just use the inspection gauge and reconnect the sensor. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

