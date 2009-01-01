 Hydroturf Application -- 750sx (fill in rear handle holes)
    keck
    Hydroturf Application -- 750sx (fill in rear handle holes)

    Wrapping up my rebuild and about to install the Hydroturf -- hoping to get your feedback prior to installing:


    • Is it best to install the tray mat first, or should I install the front and sides first (and leave 1/4" gap to tuck in the tray pad)?
    • I plan to fill in the rear handle holes and cover with hydroturf. Steps I intend to take: 1. sand down fiberglass / plastic around handle areas, 2. fill compartments with spray foam, 3. paint over dried foam with waterproof coating to prevent water from seeping in compartments, 4. sand coating, 5. re-coat / dry 6. cover with hydroturf.
    • Also, planning to use hydroturf for chin pad (and remove styrofoam and purple pad)
    Last edited by keck; Today at 12:39 PM.
    aggrovated
    Re: Hydroturf Application -- 750sx (fill in rear handle holes)

    i'd install what you stand on first. then the sides.
    sell me the styrofoam and purple chin pad please?
