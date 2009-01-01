Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hydroturf Application -- 750sx (fill in rear handle holes) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 112 Hydroturf Application -- 750sx (fill in rear handle holes) Wrapping up my rebuild and about to install the Hydroturf -- hoping to get your feedback prior to installing:





Is it best to install the tray mat first, or should I install the front and sides first (and leave 1/4" gap to tuck in the tray pad)?

I plan to fill in the rear handle holes and cover with hydroturf. Steps I intend to take: 1. sand down fiberglass / plastic around handle areas, 2. fill compartments with spray foam, 3. paint over dried foam with waterproof coating to prevent water from seeping in compartments, 4. sand coating, 5. re-coat / dry 6. cover with hydroturf.

Also, planning to use hydroturf for chin pad (and remove styrofoam and purple pad) Last edited by keck; Today at 12:39 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,441 Re: Hydroturf Application -- 750sx (fill in rear handle holes) i'd install what you stand on first. then the sides.

sell me the styrofoam and purple chin pad please?

