Have a set of novi 44s that are set up shaft to shaft. These are A booster and considered the "better" booster. These are kind of a bare bones deal, they need rebuild kits but are super clean. Have both fuel pumps for each or block off plates. Pick what you would want, parts of the coupler are missing also so would need that. Small pilot holes have been drilled in the blade so they run closer to blade closed. This is better as it allows a higher pop and cleaner 0-25% throttle because the signal is improved in the idle circuit.
Have a set of FA also can provide with or without outer wears.
Or can convert these over to parallel shaft if someone wants that for a additional fee. Just dont have a use for them and I know a bunch of guys look for these.
350 shipped as they are with choice of pumps of block offs
400 shipped with FA