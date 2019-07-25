 Novi 44 A booster
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:54 AM #1
    kawasaki00
    kawasaki00 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Mooresville NC
    Age
    40
    Posts
    94

    Novi 44 A booster

    Have a set of novi 44s that are set up shaft to shaft. These are A booster and considered the "better" booster. These are kind of a bare bones deal, they need rebuild kits but are super clean. Have both fuel pumps for each or block off plates. Pick what you would want, parts of the coupler are missing also so would need that. Small pilot holes have been drilled in the blade so they run closer to blade closed. This is better as it allows a higher pop and cleaner 0-25% throttle because the signal is improved in the idle circuit.
    Have a set of FA also can provide with or without outer wears.
    Or can convert these over to parallel shaft if someone wants that for a additional fee. Just dont have a use for them and I know a bunch of guys look for these.
    350 shipped as they are with choice of pumps of block offs
    400 shipped with FA
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:36 PM #2
    cr2010
    cr2010 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Manhattan, KS
    Age
    27
    Posts
    22

    Re: Novi 44 A booster

    PM sent
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. Lassiter32

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 