I have two 1987 JS550s and need several parts:
Fuel Tank with straps and 2 of the clips and screws that mount to the bottom of the hull. I don't need the pickup, just the tank.
Water Separator w/ mounting bolts. I have the mounting bracket but need the entire water separator with filter/bowl/retainer ring
Starter Solenoid with all the insulators
2nd set of the solenoid insulators. I have the internal plastic washers and the rubber cones but I need the parts that go outside the ebox
2xBattery straps
Stator maybe. I have one that I think is bad but I haven't pulled it yet for further testing.
Coil with caps and wire coils that go over the spark plugs
The 4 long bolts and washers to mount the ebox to the hull
4 of the bolts and washers that mount the stator cap to the ebox ( I have 2 skis, both are missing these bolts so I do need 4)
OEM flame arrestor. I have the flame arrestor housing, I just need the arrestor disk itself. I would take an aftermarket arrestor if it's in good shape
Thanks in advance