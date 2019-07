Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone have a 587 MPEM for cheap? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Apple Valley Age 33 Posts 458 Anyone have a 587 MPEM for cheap? Getting intermittent spark on a 93 sp I'm selling, don't wanna sell something that's not fully operational. Pretty sure it's the MPEM as they're funky on the earlier skis. Anyone have one they'd let go?

