Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete Yamaha 760 Motor For Sale, SE Wisconsin #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 50 Posts 7,942 Blog Entries 5 Complete Yamaha 760 Motor For Sale, SE Wisconsin Really not interested in shipping.



Complete, freshwater only, Yamaha 760 motor for sale, $800 for everything: short block, intake/reeds/carbs/flame arrestor, electrics/ebox, bed plates, coupler, starter, and you can have the exhaust system if you want it. As drop in ready as possible.



Hear it run, still in the ski, no funny crank noises or piston slap. Healthy properly staggered compression of 154 front, 144 rear.



Located in Waterford, WI. 1 hour NW of Chicago, 30 min SW of Milwaukee, 1 hour SE of Madison, 45 min NE of Rockford.



20190729_200807.jpg20190729_200803.jpg20190729_200918.jpg20190729_200916.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



