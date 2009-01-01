 WTB. X4 3 degree trim tabs
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 08:55 AM #1
    Schoonie3
    Schoonie3 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Oklahoma
    Posts
    3

    WTB. X4 3 degree trim tabs

    Anyone have 3 degree trim tabs for sale?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:46 AM #2
    kawasaki00
    kawasaki00 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Mooresville NC
    Age
    40
    Posts
    93

    Re: WTB. X4 3 degree trim tabs

    PM Sent
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:30 AM #3
    Schoonie3
    Schoonie3 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Oklahoma
    Posts
    3

    Re: WTB. X4 3 degree trim tabs

    Kawasaki00 - are you getting my PM's? I am sending, but my sent folder shows as 0 messages??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:39 AM #4
    kawasaki00
    kawasaki00 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Mooresville NC
    Age
    40
    Posts
    93

    Re: WTB. X4 3 degree trim tabs

    Yes got them, the sent folder never seems to work correctly.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 