Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98 1100 stx backfiring badly thru exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2004 Posts 50 98 1100 stx backfiring badly thru exhaust i bought a 98 kawasaki stx for cheap. former owner stated that he had carbs rebuilt by kawasaki shop near him. compression on all cylinders are good. you can start it up and it is not running to badly. by the time it is warmed up it is back firing badly. let it sit for more than thirty minutes and it will not start without priming it. is this a carb issue or something in the electronics? any help would be appriceated. thanks tom #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,791 Re: 98 1100 stx backfiring badly thru exhaust 98 STX 1100 would have Keihin CDK-CV carbs. You cannot remove the choke and install a primer on these carbs, as they are constant velocity carbs with slides. They run lean with the chokes removed. If this is what some one did, I am guessing this is your issue.

