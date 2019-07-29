Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Various Parts 300 650 750 800 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,031 Various Parts 300 650 750 800 All prices shipped to US.



650 turn nozzle : $25



650 Diverter exhaust manifold: $60



Nice low hour 650/750/800 through hull bearing : $45



750 front cover and stator, charging coil is shot, good for a core: $30



JRE 650 Turn plate: $50



750/800 Reed Spacers with longer studs: $40



650/750/800 82mm bored nozzle: $50



300sx carb, unknown condition: $30



IMG_20190729_220416.jpg

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

