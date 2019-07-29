|
Various Parts 300 650 750 800
All prices shipped to US.
650 turn nozzle : $25
650 Diverter exhaust manifold: $60
Nice low hour 650/750/800 through hull bearing : $45
750 front cover and stator, charging coil is shot, good for a core: $30
JRE 650 Turn plate: $50
750/800 Reed Spacers with longer studs: $40
650/750/800 82mm bored nozzle: $50
300sx carb, unknown condition: $30
