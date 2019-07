Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 650sx pole spring bracket #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 26 Posts 148 WTB 650sx pole spring bracket If anyone has a bad pole spring, Iím looking the bracket I can modify and weld in a new modified sxr spring. I need to increase the length of the rod slightly. Just something Iím interested in trying out.

