Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust
While out for a ride today, I got to go for an unexpected swim when my ski swamped and quit.
The culprit is a rotted out hole in the exhaust water jacket.
After a quick search (I will look more later), it appears that the muffler is extremely difficult to find, especially for the age.
Anyone have any any thoughts on a replacement or repair? EE634D85-4907-488B-B95E-ED4EB917B528.jpeg
Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust
go to the local hardware shop and get a brass fitting. tap and dye the hole and put new fitting in. done.
Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust
There are tons of 1100 pipes on Ebay. You can probably put a WTB on here and get offers for a few. Might even be able to find one in that same gray color, most were the aqua / turquoise.
Also, be careful. It might not be just that spot. It might have hard to detect pin hole leaks as well. Tim Judge pressure tested mine after he did some mods, and he found a whole bunch of pin hole leaks, and one area which was so porus he had to weld a plate over it. This was a visibly very good condition pipe too. Buy the nicest one you can find and pressure test it.
20190222_122842.jpg
Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust
That thought crossed our minds. Have you done that? There doesn’t seem to be a lot of material there.
Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust
Any suggestions on how to pressure test it?
Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust
Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust
I have one here I pulled off a ski last week, it is in good shape but the rest of the exhaust system was trashed so I replaced the manifold and the top and bottom section of the pipe, it the is aqua color and would need painting to match your exhaust system .
