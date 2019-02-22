Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location Fairport, NY Age 39 Posts 38 Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust While out for a ride today, I got to go for an unexpected swim when my ski swamped and quit.



The culprit is a rotted out hole in the exhaust water jacket.



After a quick search (I will look more later), it appears that the muffler is extremely difficult to find, especially for the age.



Anyone have any any thoughts on a replacement or repair? EE634D85-4907-488B-B95E-ED4EB917B528.jpeg #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,438 Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust go to the local hardware shop and get a brass fitting. tap and dye the hole and put new fitting in. done. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 36 Posts 3,445 Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust There are tons of 1100 pipes on Ebay. You can probably put a WTB on here and get offers for a few. Might even be able to find one in that same gray color, most were the aqua / turquoise.



Also, be careful. It might not be just that spot. It might have hard to detect pin hole leaks as well. Tim Judge pressure tested mine after he did some mods, and he found a whole bunch of pin hole leaks, and one area which was so porus he had to weld a plate over it. This was a visibly very good condition pipe too. Buy the nicest one you can find and pressure test it.



20190222_122842.jpg 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller 800, Rhaas 750 pump conv. [56.3mph gps]

2009 1100 SJ: Kawi 1100 build in progress

2009 SJ MINT: KP steering adaptor, Worx 228 intake [45.8mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, cheater pipe [47.8mph gps]

1994 XiR: 830cc Superstock, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 3DR hull mods [TBD]



Originally Posted by aggrovated Originally Posted by go to the local hardware shop and get a brass fitting. tap and dye the hole and put new fitting in. done.



Originally Posted by theVetteman3 Originally Posted by There are tons of 1100 pipes on Ebay. You can probably put a WTB on here and get offers for a few. Might even be able to find one in that same gray color, most were the aqua / turquoise.

Also, be careful. It might not be just that spot. It might have hard to detect pin hole leaks as well. Tim Judge pressure tested mine after he did some mods, and he found a whole bunch of pin hole leaks, and one area which was so porus he had to weld a plate over it. This was a visibly very good condition pipe too. Buy the nicest one you can find and pressure test it.

