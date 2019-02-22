 Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust
  Today, 04:50 PM #1
    camper4lyfe
    camper4lyfe is offline
    PWCToday Newbie camper4lyfe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    Fairport, NY
    Age
    39
    Posts
    38

    Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust

    While out for a ride today, I got to go for an unexpected swim when my ski swamped and quit.

    The culprit is a rotted out hole in the exhaust water jacket.

    After a quick search (I will look more later), it appears that the muffler is extremely difficult to find, especially for the age.

    Anyone have any any thoughts on a replacement or repair? EE634D85-4907-488B-B95E-ED4EB917B528.jpeg
  Today, 05:08 PM #2
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is offline
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,438

    Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust

    go to the local hardware shop and get a brass fitting. tap and dye the hole and put new fitting in. done.
  Today, 05:17 PM #3
    theVetteman3
    theVetteman3 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home theVetteman3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Chicago / Portage, MI
    Age
    36
    Posts
    3,445

    Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust

    There are tons of 1100 pipes on Ebay. You can probably put a WTB on here and get offers for a few. Might even be able to find one in that same gray color, most were the aqua / turquoise.

    Also, be careful. It might not be just that spot. It might have hard to detect pin hole leaks as well. Tim Judge pressure tested mine after he did some mods, and he found a whole bunch of pin hole leaks, and one area which was so porus he had to weld a plate over it. This was a visibly very good condition pipe too. Buy the nicest one you can find and pressure test it.

    20190222_122842.jpg
  Today, 05:45 PM #4
    camper4lyfe
    camper4lyfe is offline
    PWCToday Newbie camper4lyfe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    Fairport, NY
    Age
    39
    Posts
    38

    Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust

    Quote Originally Posted by aggrovated View Post
    go to the local hardware shop and get a brass fitting. tap and dye the hole and put new fitting in. done.
    That thought crossed our minds. Have you done that? There doesn’t seem to be a lot of material there.
  Today, 05:46 PM #5
    camper4lyfe
    camper4lyfe is offline
    PWCToday Newbie camper4lyfe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    Fairport, NY
    Age
    39
    Posts
    38

    Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust

    Quote Originally Posted by theVetteman3 View Post
    There are tons of 1100 pipes on Ebay. You can probably put a WTB on here and get offers for a few. Might even be able to find one in that same gray color, most were the aqua / turquoise.

    Also, be careful. It might not be just that spot. It might have hard to detect pin hole leaks as well. Tim Judge pressure tested mine after he did some mods, and he found a whole bunch of pin hole leaks, and one area which was so porus he had to weld a plate over it. This was a visibly very good condition pipe too. Buy the nicest one you can find and pressure test it.
    Any suggestions on how to pressure test it?
  Today, 06:10 PM #6
    camper4lyfe
    camper4lyfe is offline
    PWCToday Newbie camper4lyfe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    Fairport, NY
    Age
    39
    Posts
    38

    Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust

  Today, 07:15 PM #7
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,553

    Re: Zxi 1100 Holy Exhaust

    I have one here I pulled off a ski last week, it is in good shape but the rest of the exhaust system was trashed so I replaced the manifold and the top and bottom section of the pipe, it the is aqua color and would need painting to match your exhaust system .
