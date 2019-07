Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS300 Engine Parts and complete EBOX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 26 Posts 148 JS300 Engine Parts and complete EBOX I have a functioning Ebox for sale $90 shipped before it goes off to ebay. Also have a crank which seems good, no up and down play. Thrust washers are there. Make an offer.



I have the cylinder jug too, I think it was bored 0.25 over. $30 shipped



JS300 exhaust $30 (I think I have a 300sx exhaust too)



open for trades.



3C025BC8-6FDC-473E-A82A-A95EB0B18E33.jpegB977BDD3-16CF-4232-8BF9-38CC071E79B2.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules