Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Old Superjet vs new Superjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2007 Location Ontario, OH Posts 27 Old Superjet vs new Superjet Which Superjet is more fun, 95 or new, 2018? I've been riding Kaws and only had limited experience on a 92 square nose. I have a chance to buy a 95 or a 2017 Superjet. I would like to have one that doesn't porpoise as bad as my 750 does, and I tried an 800 sxr when they first came out, but I never liked the way the 800 sxr kept rocking from side to side, one side of the keel to the other. I guess they call that tippy. I'm a very lightweight rider. 130 lb. I've been very happy with my 750 sx, just would like to have a Superjet also, and not sure if newer is better than older. Some of you are very experienced riders please let me know what you think #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,484 Re: Old Superjet vs new Superjet If thats your complaint about the SXR you will hate the 2017 SJ just as it hates to be ridden straight.... it is constantly hunting left and right while riding it straight. What its doing is trying to lose the Nancy boy riding it. Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 03:52 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Worknplay Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

