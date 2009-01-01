Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Parts Needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Rockwall, Tx Posts 9 JS550 Parts Needed I have two 1987 JS550s and need several parts:



Fuel Tank with straps and 2 of the clips and screws that mount to the bottom of the hull. I don't need the pickup, just the tank.

Water Separator w/ mounting bolts. I have the mounting bracket but need the entire water separator with filter/bowl/retainer ring

Starter Solenoid with all the insulators

2nd set of the solenoid insulators. I have the internal plastic washers and the rubber cones but I need the parts that go outside the ebox

2xBattery straps

Stator maybe. I have one that I think is bad but I haven't pulled it yet for further testing.

Coil with caps and wire coils that go over the spark plugs

The 4 long bolts and washers to mount the ebox to the hull

4 of the bolts and washers that mount the stator cap to the ebox ( I have 2 skis, both are missing these bolts so I do need 4)

OEM flame arrestor. I have the flame arrestor housing, I just need the arrestor disk itself. I would take an aftermarket arrestor if it's in good shape



