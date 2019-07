Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Kawasaki SXR 800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Springfield Posts 3 2003 Kawasaki SXR 800 5.jpg1.jpg3.jpg4.jpg2.jpg5.jpg1.jpg3.jpg4.jpg2.jpg





Located in Springfield IL



$4,500



2003 SXR 800





Very clean title in hand.

Well maintained and cared for.

Vforce V3 carbon fiber reeds

R&D Timing advance

Jetworks Zero degree bars

ODI cross-trainer grips

Blowsion pole spring

Jet Trim mats with rear kicker

Dual V500 bilge pumps with switch

Jet Ski Brand Cover

Yuasa Battery



https://springfieldil.craigslist.org...934682227.html Last edited by brenth561; Today at 02:57 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules