pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:49 PM #1
    bowlerx
    bowlerx is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    vancouver, wa
    Age
    36
    Posts
    415

    parting out 94 SSXI

    hey guys,

    Parting out a 94 xi.
    Everything is available except for the SP motor.
    Pump in good condition
    Ss skat trak 9/17
    R&D Scoop grate
    Ocean pro ride plate
    Aftermarket handlebars with grips attached.
    Carbs probably need a popoff test, but they worked fine for me.
    Trim is jacked, but that's normal.
    Everything else is in good condition.
    Also have a big pin motor from a 95 zxi that needs a top end rebuild, bore of the cylinders. Also have the flywheel for it as well. Bottom end is flawless with new seals.
    Starter, bendix, electronics, stator, gas tank, you name it, it is there off of the xi and in great condition. everything from the pump to the front molding.
    Located in Battle Ground, WA
    pics available on request as everything is literally torn apart from the hull.
    Also have all the fasteners as well.

    Got a hole in the bottom of the hull which is why I'm parting out. Everything worked great.

    Shoot me some offers, but dont lowball me. No i wont sell the carbs for $50, no i wont sell the impeller for $20, no i wont sell the electronics for $30, etc... but i don't want a mint for them, either. These parts aren't gold and i know that.

    Wouldn't mind the shelf space in my garage.

    Once again, will send pics on request. i will post some here, but if you need others, i will post those as well.

    thanks for looking!
    1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17
    1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig)
    Re: parting out 94 SSXI

    20190728_143316.jpg20190728_143310.jpg20190728_143401.jpg
    1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17
    1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig)
    Re: parting out 94 SSXI

    20190728_191233.jpg20190728_191304.jpg20190728_191308.jpg20190728_191406.jpg20190728_191409.jpg20190728_191505.jpg20190728_191612.jpg20190728_191622.jpg20190728_191833.jpg20190728_191855.jpg20190728_191804.jpg
    1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17
    1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig)
    Re: parting out 94 SSXI

    Do you have all of the purple bumpers? If so, what kind of condition are they in?
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Re: parting out 94 SSXI

    Quote Originally Posted by bandit88 View Post
    Do you have all of the purple bumpers? If so, what kind of condition are they in?
    not the greatest, to be honest. if you were local, i would just give them to you. im at work at the moment and can take pictures this evening, if you want.
    1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17
    1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig)
    Re: parting out 94 SSXI

    pm sent
