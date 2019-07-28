Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: parting out 94 SSXI #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location vancouver, wa Age 36 Posts 415 parting out 94 SSXI hey guys,



Parting out a 94 xi.

Everything is available except for the SP motor.

Pump in good condition

Ss skat trak 9/17

R&D Scoop grate

Ocean pro ride plate

Aftermarket handlebars with grips attached.

Carbs probably need a popoff test, but they worked fine for me.

Trim is jacked, but that's normal.

Everything else is in good condition.

Also have a big pin motor from a 95 zxi that needs a top end rebuild, bore of the cylinders. Also have the flywheel for it as well. Bottom end is flawless with new seals.

Starter, bendix, electronics, stator, gas tank, you name it, it is there off of the xi and in great condition. everything from the pump to the front molding.

Located in Battle Ground, WA

pics available on request as everything is literally torn apart from the hull.

Also have all the fasteners as well.



Got a hole in the bottom of the hull which is why I'm parting out. Everything worked great.



Shoot me some offers, but dont lowball me. No i wont sell the carbs for $50, no i wont sell the impeller for $20, no i wont sell the electronics for $30, etc... but i don't want a mint for them, either. These parts aren't gold and i know that.



Wouldn't mind the shelf space in my garage.



Once again, will send pics on request. i will post some here, but if you need others, i will post those as well.



thanks for looking! 1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location vancouver, wa Age 36 Posts 415 Re: parting out 94 SSXI 20190728_143316.jpg20190728_143310.jpg20190728_143401.jpg 1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig) #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location vancouver, wa Age 36 Posts 415 Re: parting out 94 SSXI 20190728_191233.jpg20190728_191304.jpg20190728_191308.jpg20190728_191406.jpg20190728_191409.jpg20190728_191505.jpg20190728_191612.jpg20190728_191622.jpg20190728_191833.jpg20190728_191855.jpg20190728_191804.jpg 1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig) #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,028 Re: parting out 94 SSXI Do you have all of the purple bumpers? If so, what kind of condition are they in?

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

Parts for sale -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -92 750SS-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location vancouver, wa Age 36 Posts 415 Re: parting out 94 SSXI Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by Do you have all of the purple bumpers? If so, what kind of condition are they in? 1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig) #6 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,437 Re: parting out 94 SSXI pm sent Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 02:14 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules