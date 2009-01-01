Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 SPX wont rev out, erratic spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2014 Location Illinois Posts 1 97 SPX wont rev out, erratic spark Im stumped on this one, and need some ideas. 97 SPX 787 with unknown history that I was given with water and rust in the crankcase. I completely redid everything, and it starts right up no problem, and idles fine on the hose and in the water. It wont rev past ~4500rpm and will backfire through the carbs, one or the other randomly. With two tachs, one on each plug wire, they read exactly the same from idle to 4000rpm. Anything past that and they get erratic, then, if I pin the throttle, they top at 4500 and drop to 900rpm and everything in between erratically. Same results with original MPEM and brand new Arieltek MPEM, 3 rectifiers, three ignition coils, three pickups, new plug wires and caps (NGK TB05EM resistor caps). Timing is right on at 22 BTDC at 3500rpm. Everything is rebuilt or new, and has been tore down twice and checked through.

Two observations that Im not sure if they are by design:

1- How magnetized are the two protrusions on the rotor cup supposed to be? Mine barely even feel like theyre picking up on a small screwdriver. Could the pickup trigger be losing the protrusions as it picks up rpm because they are not strong enough?

2- Is it normal that after its been started, then shut of, to have to unplug the lanyard and plug it back in to start it again? In other words, I can not just leave the lanyard plugged in, and start and stop the engine multiple times on the new MPEM. I cant remember if its the same behavior on the original MPEM.

Any ideas, or something simple I may have overlooked? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,539 Re: 97 SPX wont rev out, erratic spark 1....sounds normal

2....also normal

You rebuilt the carbs? What about the fuel switch....clean or replace?

What happens at 4500rpm if you start easing out the choke?

Does this in "on" and "res" positions? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



