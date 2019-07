Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Driving water from ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location NORCAL Posts 6 Driving water from ski Hey boys , How are you guys draining/removing all the water from your hull once you are high and dry back home?

Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,678 Blog Entries 1 Re: Driving water from ski Wet vacuum or one of those water guns that work like a big syringe "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 34 Posts 394 Re: Driving water from ski I just take a rag and soak up water and ring it out and repeat until the majority of water is out. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 446 Re: Driving water from ski I use a shop vac #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 145 Re: Driving water from ski I have and sometimes use a bilge pump.



Usually by the time I get home it is gone....but, this came in very handy because out west all the major lakes are infested with quagga and/or zebra mussels and the local agency (typically DNR) will inspect your ski EVERYTIME you exit the water. At Lake Powell there were somewhat impressed I had brought my bilge pump with me.



bilgepump.jpg Last edited by vegasphotog; Today at 12:37 PM .

