General advice and help. Seadoo....boat.

Ok. So before i get shot in the face over this, I can't think of any place whefd there is so much knowledge regarding seadoo equipment anx hopefully someone can direct me where I need go be if nothing else.





Here's what I got available. I stopped and checked out a 2001 seadoo speedster (some sort of limited version) it has a 6cyl 240 up motor made by mercudy. And 250 hours on it. But its currently stuck in limp mode and from what im being told it quite possibly needs a new computer which runs about

$800 just for the part. Any feedback or advice would be amazing.

Parts are super pricey and hard to find

Hours are getting up there.

You could luck out and have a bad sensor, those boats dont have the standard seadoo now iirc.





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

