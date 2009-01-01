|
General advice and help. Seadoo....boat.
Ok. So before i get shot in the face over this, I can't think of any place whefd there is so much knowledge regarding seadoo equipment anx hopefully someone can direct me where I need go be if nothing else.
Here's what I got available. I stopped and checked out a 2001 seadoo speedster (some sort of limited version) it has a 6cyl 240 up motor made by mercudy. And 250 hours on it. But its currently stuck in limp mode and from what im being told it quite possibly needs a new computer which runs about
$800 just for the part. Any feedback or advice would be amazing.
Re: General advice and help. Seadoo....boat.
Parts are super pricey and hard to find
Hours are getting up there.
You could luck out and have a bad sensor, those boats dont have the standard seadoo now iirc.
