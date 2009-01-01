 General advice and help. Seadoo....boat.
  Today, 12:10 AM #1
    Dturner2k
    Dturner2k is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    TX
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1

    General advice and help. Seadoo....boat.

    Ok. So before i get shot in the face over this, I can't think of any place whefd there is so much knowledge regarding seadoo equipment anx hopefully someone can direct me where I need go be if nothing else.


    Here's what I got available. I stopped and checked out a 2001 seadoo speedster (some sort of limited version) it has a 6cyl 240 up motor made by mercudy. And 250 hours on it. But its currently stuck in limp mode and from what im being told it quite possibly needs a new computer which runs about
    $800 just for the part. Any feedback or advice would be amazing.
  Today, 12:14 AM #2
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,999

    Re: General advice and help. Seadoo....boat.

    Parts are super pricey and hard to find
    Hours are getting up there.
    You could luck out and have a bad sensor, those boats dont have the standard seadoo now iirc.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
