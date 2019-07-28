Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kommander SX-R 1100 Head - $225 shipped #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Memphis (sometimes Muskegon) Posts 3,169 Kommander SX-R 1100 Head - $225 shipped Black Kommander Industries billet aluminum head (fits all 1100 triple Kawasaki motors)

(Uses same stock hardware and is sealed with O-Rings)



Includes three ZXi 82mm 28cc domes - these put me at 155psi in each hole, your mileage may vary depending on porting, bore, decking, etc.

O-Rings in excellent shape



$225 with free shipping from Memphis Attached Images 20190728_190132.jpg (4.78 MB, 5 views)

