 Kommander SX-R 1100 Head - $225 shipped
  Yesterday, 11:10 PM
    Shonuff
    Mar 2005
    Memphis (sometimes Muskegon)
    3,169

    Kommander SX-R 1100 Head - $225 shipped

    Black Kommander Industries billet aluminum head (fits all 1100 triple Kawasaki motors)
    (Uses same stock hardware and is sealed with O-Rings)

    Includes three ZXi 82mm 28cc domes - these put me at 155psi in each hole, your mileage may vary depending on porting, bore, decking, etc.
    O-Rings in excellent shape

    $225 with free shipping from Memphis
