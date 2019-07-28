|
Kommander SX-R 1100 Head - $225 shipped
Black Kommander Industries billet aluminum head (fits all 1100 triple Kawasaki motors)
(Uses same stock hardware and is sealed with O-Rings)
Includes three ZXi 82mm 28cc domes - these put me at 155psi in each hole, your mileage may vary depending on porting, bore, decking, etc.
O-Rings in excellent shape
$225 with free shipping from Memphis
Last edited by Shonuff; Yesterday at 11:12 PM.
SUR #192
