Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Full Intake System for SX-R 1100 - $900 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Memphis (sometimes Muskegon) Posts 3,169 Full Intake System for SX-R 1100 - $900 * Triple sexy 46mm Mikunis with flame arrestor adapters on a Kommander 1100/1200 billet intake manifold with speedplate

*VForce 3 carbon reeds with reed spacers (one with pulse fitting) - perfect condition



Carbs are jetted as follows:

120 Mains

120 Pilots

2.0 N&S

95 gram springs



All hardware I used to keep them attached to my ZXi motor will be included





$900 plus $40 shipping with full insurance Attached Images 20190728_184525.jpg (3.82 MB, 11 views)

20190728_184525.jpg (3.82 MB, 11 views) 20190728_184502.jpg (3.97 MB, 10 views)

20190728_184502.jpg (3.97 MB, 10 views) 20190728_184445.jpg (3.98 MB, 9 views) SUR #192 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Memphis (sometimes Muskegon) Posts 3,169 Re: Full Intake System for SX-R 1100 - $900 I sold my old SX-R carbs back in 2015? so I'm keeping these to put back on my 800 motor.

I'll post a new for sale thread for the intake.

Thanks and sorry for the confusion on my end. SUR #192 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) scensor Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules