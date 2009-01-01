 X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace
    fastcar396
    X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace

    Bulldog stainless steel nose brace come with original hardware. I have own this since new. To me this is a piece for a collector or a show ski, the reason I say that is... think if one of your buddies Or a family member fell off a ski in front of you? You could hurt some one bad, it is also not race legal......just saying. That aside, Paypal friends and family or you cover PayPal fees, price includes sipping in lower 48 states
    $125.00
    IMG_0406.JPGIMG_0407.JPG
    Waxhead
    Re: X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace

    Why would they not be race legal
    Www.waxracingproducts.com
    All your billet vintage parts in one place
    fastcar396
    Re: X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace

    Quote Originally Posted by Waxhead View Post
    Why would they not be race legal
    I could be wrong (back in the day IJSBA out outlawed them) but I would think a big steel bumper (you remove the OE before installation) would be considered DANGEROUS! I put on my ski when it was new and took it off a week later.
