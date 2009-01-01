Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2012 Location milwaukee Age 56 Posts 216 X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace Bulldog stainless steel nose brace come with original hardware. I have own this since new. To me this is a piece for a collector or a show ski, the reason I say that is... think if one of your buddies Or a family member fell off a ski in front of you? You could hurt some one bad, it is also not race legal......just saying. That aside, Paypal friends and family or you cover PayPal fees, price includes sipping in lower 48 states

$125.00

IMG_0406.JPGIMG_0407.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 51 Posts 5,739 Re: X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace Why would they not be race legal Www.waxracingproducts.com

All your billet vintage parts in one place All your billet vintage parts in one place #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2012 Location milwaukee Age 56 Posts 216 Re: X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace Originally Posted by Waxhead Originally Posted by Why would they not be race legal Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules