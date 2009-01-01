|
|
-
X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace
Bulldog stainless steel nose brace come with original hardware. I have own this since new. To me this is a piece for a collector or a show ski, the reason I say that is... think if one of your buddies Or a family member fell off a ski in front of you? You could hurt some one bad, it is also not race legal......just saying. That aside, Paypal friends and family or you cover PayPal fees, price includes sipping in lower 48 states
$125.00
IMG_0406.JPGIMG_0407.JPG
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace
Why would they not be race legal
-
Re: X2 Bulldog stainless steel nose brace
I could be wrong (back in the day IJSBA out outlawed them) but I would think a big steel bumper (you remove the OE before installation) would be considered DANGEROUS! I put on my ski when it was new and took it off a week later.
Originally Posted by Waxhead
Why would they not be race legal
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules