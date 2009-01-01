All prices include shipping to lower 48. Here's a few pictures to start. PM me your phone number or email if you want to see a close up picture of a certain part. Paypal friends and family or You cover PayPal fees.





Blaster Limited chamber undented, could not bring myself to dent it.

- looks like an extra bracket was added? $425.00

Jet Dynamics x2 ride plate has some wear on it from being dragged up the beach $160.00