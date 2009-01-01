|
x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber. PART-2
All prices include shipping to lower 48. Here's a few pictures to start. PM me your phone number or email if you want to see a close up picture of a certain part. Paypal friends and family or You cover PayPal fees.
Blaster Limited chamber undented, could not bring myself to dent it.
- looks like an extra bracket was added? $425.00
IMG_0403.JPGIMG_0404.JPGIMG_0405.JPG
Jet Dynamics x2 ride plate has some wear on it from being dragged up the beach $160.00
IMG_0410.JPGIMG_0411.JPG
94-95 x2 waterbox, THIS WATERBOX HAS BEEN MODIFIYED !!!!! the inlet and exit are "2 1/4 in"!!! not 2in
bought from another member here, It was done by a professional, its beautiful! Again inlet and exit are 2 1/4in!
$175.00
IMG_0399.JPGIMG_0401.JPGIMG_0402.JPGIMG_0400.JPG
