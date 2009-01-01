 x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber.
  Today, 04:03 PM #1
    fastcar396
    x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber.

    All prices include shipping to lower 48. Here's a few pictures to start. PM me your phone number or email if you want to see a close up picture of a certain part. Paypal friends and family or You cover PayPal fees.


    Blaster limited chamber dented to fit x2. (I never installed, purchased this way) $285.00
    Watcon 2in exhaust exit (new) $55.00
    Rad Dudes X2 true 2in exhaust exit (new) $105.00
    94-95 x2 waterbox foam $110.00
    Jet Dynamics intake grate $160.00
    Tubbies $170.00
  Today, 05:59 PM #2
    mlracing
    Re: x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber.

    Tubbies what brand I have PayPal ready to go
  Today, 06:25 PM #3
    fastcar396
    Re: x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber.

    Tubbies what brand I have PayPal ready to go
    To be honest I couldn't tell you I got them off x2jess, They are made to fit x2's, Jonnyx2 has a nice write up on installation in one of his builds and asked I where he got them, he sent me to Jess.
