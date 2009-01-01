Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2012 Location milwaukee Age 56 Posts 216 x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber. All prices include shipping to lower 48. Here's a few pictures to start. PM me your phone number or email if you want to see a close up picture of a certain part. Paypal friends and family or You cover PayPal fees.





Blaster limited chamber dented to fit x2. (I never installed, purchased this way) $285.00

IMG_0402.JPGIMG_0403.JPG







IMG_0400.JPG



Watcon 2in exhaust exit (new) $55.00

Rad Dudes X2 true 2in exhaust exit (new) $105.00

IMG_0398.JPG





IMG_0396.JPGIMG_0397.JPG



94-95 x2 waterbox foam $110.00

Jet Dynamics intake grate $160.00

IMG_0407.JPG





IMG_0406.JPG Tubbies $170.00 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location south fla Posts 15 Re: x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber. Tubbies what brand I have PayPal ready to go Last edited by mlracing; Today at 06:02 PM . #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2012 Location milwaukee Age 56 Posts 216 Re: x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber. Originally Posted by mlracing Originally Posted by Tubbies what brand I have PayPal ready to go Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules