x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber.
All prices include shipping to lower 48. Here's a few pictures to start. PM me your phone number or email if you want to see a close up picture of a certain part. Paypal friends and family or You cover PayPal fees.
Blaster limited chamber dented to fit x2. (I never installed, purchased this way) $285.00
IMG_0402.JPGIMG_0403.JPG
Watcon 2in exhaust exit (new) $55.00
IMG_0400.JPG
Rad Dudes X2 true 2in exhaust exit (new) $105.00
IMG_0398.JPG
94-95 x2 waterbox foam $110.00
IMG_0396.JPGIMG_0397.JPG
Jet Dynamics intake grate $160.00
IMG_0407.JPG
Tubbies $170.00
IMG_0406.JPG
PWCToday Newbie
Re: x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber.
Tubbies what brand I have PayPal ready to go
Last edited by mlracing; Today at 06:02 PM.
Re: x2 aftermarket parts plus Blaster limited chamber.
To be honest I couldn't tell you I got them off x2jess, They are made to fit x2's, Jonnyx2 has a nice write up on installation in one of his builds and asked I where he got them, he sent me to Jess.
Originally Posted by mlracing
Tubbies what brand I have PayPal ready to go
