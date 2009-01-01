I just picked up two 1987 js550 skis for $500. Both are 100% bone stock and both need work and parts so Im hoping you guys can point me in the direction of some used parts at reasonable prices. Right off the bat I need a gas tank with straps and the clips that mount to the bottom of the hull. I need the insulators for the starter solenoid for both skis and a solenoid for one of them. I need the bolts to mount the ebox to the hull for one of them and the bolts to connect the stator wire cover to the ebox for both.

I had had one of them running for a bit today on fuel dumped a in the carb but now it is not firing so Im sure Ill need parts there too.

Thanks in in advance for any help you can give me.