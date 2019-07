Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Adaquate replacement part pto coupler replacement seadoo hx? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 28 Posts 198 Adaquate replacement part pto coupler replacement seadoo hx? I got the hx running and while riding it it chewed up the driveshaft rubber adapter. Iím wondering if anyone has used this particular replacement and if it fits ok?

https://www.amazon.com/KEMIMOTO-Sea-...gateway&sr=8-1



I know my driveshaft was aligned correctly and the old adapter was a little beat up to begin with, but is there anything that I should be looking at otherwise? It doesnít seem to have hurt the driveshaft or pto couplers.

