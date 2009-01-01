Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Las Vegas Marina to Temple Bar Marina #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 144 Las Vegas Marina to Temple Bar Marina Like most things, until you do it the first time, caution and pre-planning are helpful. Plenty of people take their boats from Lake Mead Marina to Temple Bar but few skiers talk about it. Going out of Calville or Echo are probably the express routes but I like to launch at Hemenway....I had ordered a marine radio for these trips that are way out in the boonies but today I thought I would just reconn where the correct right turn was....there are a couple of coves that can get you sucked in when you are at water level. But, once I got to mile 29 I decided to just go for it.







It turns out my mileage graph was about spot on which is good to know.







The only marina I have ever filled up with gas at was at Cottonwood Cove so at Temple Bar they had these floating drive-up docks. I am sure you guys are used to them but it was my first time and really nice.







It is 29 miles to where you correct take a right turn onto the upper Colorado River.







The Temple Bar marina is kind of hidden....I actually rode over to a really nice beach area to ask some folks where it was....all they needed to was point and not problem... 38.4 miles on the odometer.







Leaving the marina there was a small island to dismount and grab a photo....sort of a little Lake Powell look.







Heading back you could really feel the afternoon heat and humidity. We are now in our monsoon season. So, it was probably 110 degrees and 40% humidity. I had to take about 6 swims on the way back to cool off.



Last edited by vegasphotog; Yesterday at 10:29 PM .

