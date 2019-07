Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Superjet/SXR Georgia #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location Macon, GA Posts 8 WTB Superjet/SXR Georgia Looking for a Superjet or SXR for sale in Georgia. #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 543 Re: WTB Superjet/SXR Georgia I'm in Sarasota Florida but would be willing to drive to meet.



Fairly lengthy build sheet, lots of new parts. Water lines have been changed up since the pic. Carbon fiber reinforced hull, lots of xmetal/xscream stuff, brand new mod B pipe and fuel tank, front and rear footholds, lowered carbon fiber nose cowl, WCF hood... $4500



FC63B626-383E-4DC7-B359-FC5CB18EAC4E.jpeg



E7E96500-8042-4447-8BAF-B5EEABE9198E.jpeg 1990 SN SJ // 701, Solas prop, Protec rideplate

1987 300sx // ISO KERKER PIPE

