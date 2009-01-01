Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Low Hour 2008 - VX1100 No Compression #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Navarre Age 36 Posts 4 Low Hour 2008 - VX1100 No Compression I have a 2008 Vx1100 bought knowing it would need some work. Approx 12 hours on computer, got everything powered up and hit the starter and noticed no compression. Oil looks good (no water in oil). I pulled the valve cover, all intake valves are moving, but some of the exhaust valves on cylinders 2, 3, and 4 appear to be stuck. Light rust on end of plugs, but ski has been sitting for a few years at least, not sure how long. Engine turns over.



Has anyone ever had any luck getting valves unstuck without pulling the head? What is the best way to get them unstuck? Rebuild entire head or head swap? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules