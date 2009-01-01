 FS- X2 Parts
Thread: FS- X2 Parts

  Today, 06:34 PM #1
    PrickofMisery
    Cool FS- X2 Parts

    All parts removed from an excellent running 1989 Kawasaki X2, personally owned it for nearly 25 years. All prices include shipping. Here's a few pictures to start. Let me know if you want to see pictures of something not shown. PM number / email if you'd rather go that route. Here's some info and pics to start.

    • $225 Complete electrical system  Flywheel, stator, solenoid, eboxes, coil, V/R, harnesses (stator base plate is broken at the mounting hole and has been epoxied. The stator was never removed in my lifetime with the ski and it never new it until removal)
    • $85 Start / Stop switch Assembly with Lanyard face plate
    • $55 OEM Starter
    • $30 OEM Bendix -
    • $300 West Coast Pipe
    • $85 Silver diverter exhaust manifold
    • $45 Black non-diverter manifold
    • $65 Bar mounted bilge switch and housing
    • $180 X-2 Driveshaft
    • $65 Polished Flywheel cover
    • $45 Finger Throttle
    • $125 Jet Pump
    • $135 Skat Trak 15.5
    • $165 Skat Trak 16 (Brand New)
    • $28 Impeller Tool (Fits 550sx, 650, 750, 800)
    • $45 Throttle Cable
    • $55 Steering Cable
    • $55 Trim Cable
    • $120 Trim / Steering nozzle assembly
    • $145 Gas Tank with Pickups
    • $30 Gas Tank Straps (pair)
    • $30 Fuel Fill and Late Model Gas Cap
    • $30 Waterbox Straps
    • $30 Battery Straps
    • $15 Battery Box
    • $15 Coupler Cover
    • Lots of OEM SS Hardware, some brackets and fittings
  Today, 06:37 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Re: Fs- x2 parts

    Pics... More than happy to provide pics of what is not shown, as well as more of what is shown just LMK.
  Today, 06:50 PM #3
    aggrovated
    Re: FS- X2 Parts

    Hey Prick! Nice stuff here!
    Do you have the original (non-lanyard) faceplate for your start/stop switch?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
