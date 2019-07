Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How's your heart???? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,532 How's your heart???? Just took my blood pressure with my mother-in-laws fancy digital pump. Was curious if anybody else cared to share their specs. I'd like to think most of us enthusiasts are healthy.



I'll be 43 in a couple months.

Non smoker

Non drinker

Bp 106/60

#2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 513 Re: How's your heart???? I am 70. Non-smoker, non-drinker, open heart surgery in 1994 and and again 2018 to correct a valve issue I have had since birth.



BP now 113/65, RHR 68

