Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Carb Identification #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 61 Posts 2,235 Carb Identification Gentlemen, Picked up a Sea Doo GTI cheap, 1997- 717 engine Has a single Mikuni carb. My 580.7 had a 38mm, this looks like a 40, 42mm? Bolts from the top like a Keihin. Need to order a carb kit and get rid of the grey fuel lines.

Thanx. Attached Images mik carb 001.JPG (3.13 MB, 5 views)

mik carb 001.JPG (3.13 MB, 5 views) mik carb 002.JPG (2.94 MB, 3 views) '94 Kawi TS

2002 Kawi STX-R



too much to list #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,906 Re: Carb Identification Looks like a 40mm SBN i series carb Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules