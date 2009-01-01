Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Gen 1 vs. Gen 2 fun factor #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 53 Posts 8,396 Gen 1 vs. Gen 2 fun factor I have ridden gen 1 X2s and SXR800 but not the gen 2 X2. From what I understand the bottom hull and drivetrain of the gen 2 are the same as the SXR. I definitely prefer the overall experience of the X2 compared to the SXR, even with a stock X2 drivetrain. Is the gen 2 significantly different than the SXR and thus worth having one (other than it looks really cool)?



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2 #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 577 Re: Gen 1 vs. Gen 2 fun factor I have wanted a gen2 x2 for years. Ever since I saw Jonnyx2 riding his outside of Vegas many many years ago. Thing was bad ***. They slate so hard to find and even more expensive. But I would pay to have one one day. Gen 1 X2 is very fun to ride. Even more fun to ride with a sbn44 and pipe on the stock setup. Add a impeller even more fun. Now jump to a 750 or 800 motor you can not stop smiling. I have not rode one with a 900 or 1100 in one yet. I will though.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,430 Re: Gen 1 vs. Gen 2 fun factor I have had all three...got rid of the sx-r ( just did't like the ride).. and they are all very different rides. the 800 gen2 is way more stable than the gen1 but I actually prefer the gen1 ride for the classic ride. for fun the gen 2 for quicker turns.

to answer your question.... yes the gen2 is significantly different than the sx-r. because of the stability if the handlebars as apposed to the handpole. way more control imo on the gen 2.



My gen 1 really needs an upgrade to an 800 instead of the 650... if i had an 800 in it... id most likely ride the gen 1 more than the gen2. i grew up on the gen1... nostalgia and pure railing fun factor.



the gen2 is exactly like the sx-r in every way except for the topdeck and subsequent parts for it. i highly recommend it against the sx-r.....if you aren't tall....lol



oh and yes jonnyx2's posts about his gen2 were very inspiring to me, and helped me a lot in acquiring mine! (aftermarket hull) because , good luck finding an oem.lol



