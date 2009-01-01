|
Gen 1 vs. Gen 2 fun factor
I have ridden gen 1 X2s and SXR800 but not the gen 2 X2. From what I understand the bottom hull and drivetrain of the gen 2 are the same as the SXR. I definitely prefer the overall experience of the X2 compared to the SXR, even with a stock X2 drivetrain. Is the gen 2 significantly different than the SXR and thus worth having one (other than it looks really cool)?
Riding mostly Lake Austin
I dream skis
Re: Gen 1 vs. Gen 2 fun factor
I have wanted a gen2 x2 for years. Ever since I saw Jonnyx2 riding his outside of Vegas many many years ago. Thing was bad ***. They slate so hard to find and even more expensive. But I would pay to have one one day. Gen 1 X2 is very fun to ride. Even more fun to ride with a sbn44 and pipe on the stock setup. Add a impeller even more fun. Now jump to a 750 or 800 motor you can not stop smiling. I have not rode one with a 900 or 1100 in one yet. I will though.
Top Dog
Re: Gen 1 vs. Gen 2 fun factor
I have had all three...got rid of the sx-r ( just did't like the ride).. and they are all very different rides. the 800 gen2 is way more stable than the gen1 but I actually prefer the gen1 ride for the classic ride. for fun the gen 2 for quicker turns.
to answer your question.... yes the gen2 is significantly different than the sx-r. because of the stability if the handlebars as apposed to the handpole. way more control imo on the gen 2.
My gen 1 really needs an upgrade to an 800 instead of the 650... if i had an 800 in it... id most likely ride the gen 1 more than the gen2. i grew up on the gen1... nostalgia and pure railing fun factor.
the gen2 is exactly like the sx-r in every way except for the topdeck and subsequent parts for it. i highly recommend it against the sx-r.....if you aren't tall....lol
oh and yes jonnyx2's posts about his gen2 were very inspiring to me, and helped me a lot in acquiring mine! (aftermarket hull) because , good luck finding an oem.lol
my extensive rebuild of my gen2...$14k later
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=454695
