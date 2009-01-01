Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rear cylinder plug is dry. Need advice Yamaha 1200 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 392 Rear cylinder plug is dry. Need advice Yamaha 1200 1998 Yamaha xl1200

just bought it had great compression upon purchase.



Had it it out once for an hour. Then next time out it shut off. Limped it back to the dock. Had to wait a minute or two to restart. Felt like battery was dead. Hard to turn over. Once it fired it ran okay for a few minutes then died. Had to do this multiple times to get it back into the dock.



Battery is holding charge. Volt meter reads into the high 13 volts when on trailer and throttle is revved. Seems battery and stator are functioning.



Pulled plugs. Front two plugs have the dark brown/tan color and are wet. But the rear cylinder plug is dry. I dont feel any metal on that plug. Thinking loss of fuel and oil injection to the rear cylinder as possible issues. Out with the family camping. I didnt bring the compression gauge to verify cylinder damage.



What are are your thoughts? Anyone have a similar issue on the 1200 non power valve Yamaha? SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

