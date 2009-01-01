 750sxi 1100 triple .. should I buy it?
  Today, 01:29 AM
    Project101
    Project101 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    NORCAL
    Posts
    1

    750sxi 1100 triple .. should I buy it?

    Ok boys quick intro. This is my first post so do crush me to bad .i have been a moto guy/gear head sense I was 12, im now 33 and just discovered stand ups. Bought 2 650s a fast one for me and a stock one for my wife .. pacakage deal. Well turns we both love the tans ups. And now she likes the fast one. So now Im looking for a faster ski. In my hunt I found a 1100 swapped 750sxi it had tubbies on it at some point that are now gone owner said they are on another ski now,it looks super clean in the pics owner said it over heated but still ran. Top end is off so it essentially a short block in the hull. He claims all it needs is rings. judging by the pics he sent he owns many skis or is a mechanic. My plan is the measure the pistons and the bore to see if there useable. And if they are get it then check the crank. What do you guys think? what should a guy pay for this ski in SoCal High end low end.
    Any info would be greatly appreciated.
  Today, 01:48 AM
    josh977
    josh977 is online now
    I dream skis josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    40
    Posts
    532

    Re: 750sxi 1100 triple .. should I buy it?

    I wouldn't pay much. Expect the worse case scenario on a non running ski.

