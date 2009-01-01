Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sxi 1100 triple .. should I buy it? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location NORCAL Posts 1 750sxi 1100 triple .. should I buy it? Ok boys quick intro. This is my first post so do crush me to bad .i have been a moto guy/gear head sense I was 12, im now 33 and just discovered stand ups. Bought 2 650s a fast one for me and a stock one for my wife .. pacakage deal. Well turns we both love the tans ups. And now she likes the fast one. So now Im looking for a faster ski. In my hunt I found a 1100 swapped 750sxi it had tubbies on it at some point that are now gone owner said they are on another ski now,it looks super clean in the pics owner said it over heated but still ran. Top end is off so it essentially a short block in the hull. He claims all it needs is rings. judging by the pics he sent he owns many skis or is a mechanic. My plan is the measure the pistons and the bore to see if there useable. And if they are get it then check the crank. What do you guys think? what should a guy pay for this ski in SoCal High end low end.

Any info would be greatly appreciated. #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 532 Re: 750sxi 1100 triple .. should I buy it? I wouldn't pay much. Expect the worse case scenario on a non running ski.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR

'96 SeaKaw HX



