2009 STX-15F Jet Ski with Low Battery Warning

Hi, Folks,



New to this board. We have a 2009 STX-15F that has been running great for 10 seasons.



Out of the blue, the control panel is throwing a red blinking alarm, and flashing the battery icon and "batt", indicating a low battery.



Had the battery checked, it was OK, but near end of life, so replaced with new anyway. Topped it off with charge and put back in Jet Ski.



Same problem... when the battery is connected, the control panel turns on even though the key is off, goes through its diagnostics, and then after about 5 seconds, throws the low battery alarm again.



If the audible alarm is silenced, the control panel will continue to flash for about 5 minutes until it times out and goes blank.



The start switch does not turn the control panel on or off, but the Jet Ski will start as normal, and then throw the alarm.



I'm suspecting that the control panel is the trouble point.



Anyone have experience with this behavior?



Much thanks!



