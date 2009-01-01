 2009 STX-15F Jet Ski with Low Battery Warning
  Yesterday, 10:08 PM
    williamlweaver
    williamlweaver is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Pottstown, PA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    1

    2009 STX-15F Jet Ski with Low Battery Warning

    Hi, Folks,

    New to this board. We have a 2009 STX-15F that has been running great for 10 seasons.

    Out of the blue, the control panel is throwing a red blinking alarm, and flashing the battery icon and "batt", indicating a low battery.

    Had the battery checked, it was OK, but near end of life, so replaced with new anyway. Topped it off with charge and put back in Jet Ski.

    Same problem... when the battery is connected, the control panel turns on even though the key is off, goes through its diagnostics, and then after about 5 seconds, throws the low battery alarm again.

    If the audible alarm is silenced, the control panel will continue to flash for about 5 minutes until it times out and goes blank.

    The start switch does not turn the control panel on or off, but the Jet Ski will start as normal, and then throw the alarm.

    I'm suspecting that the control panel is the trouble point.

    Anyone have experience with this behavior?

    Much thanks!

    -Bill =]
  Yesterday, 11:01 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,632

    Re: 2009 STX-15F Jet Ski with Low Battery Warning

    Yes to the gauge/panel being bad.
